Neetu Kapoor calls films with Rishi Kapoor ‘a favor’; says ‘I was a chamchi’

Bollywood veteran and star wife Neetu Kapoor said that the projects she did with her late husband Rishi Kapoor were out of favor, and not by her own will.

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor who along with her late husband Rishi Kapoor made for one of the most celebrated pairs of Bollywood in 90s is all set to make her big-screen comeback with ‘Jug Jugs Jeeyo’ after almost a decade long hiatus, sat down with an Indian media agency to talk about her upcoming film.

Speaking about her urge to work after a long break, Kapoor said, “Today, my heart is saying, I want to work. I want to be busy, don’t want to be alone, and think about the past.”

“I want to be mentally occupied, travel, shoot, and do TV shows. I don’t want to sit at home,” she added, further noting that she does various projects with her husband ‘as a chamchi’ to obey him.

“Apni will se kuch nahi kiya (I did not do it off my own will). Jug Jugg Jeeyo is my will. I was doing (all that) trying to make my husband happy.”

“Like, one shot in Love Aaj Kal, then with Do Dooni Chaar some actress didn’t want to be a mother of two older children, I don’t have those hang-ups. They requested and I did it. So, I was doing him a favor, not that I wanted to do.”

Furthermore, speaking about her comeback, she detailed, “It has been a ride for me, for the whole family. There is so much support for each other.”

“All these years, I was receiving loads of offers. I didn’t feel like doing it because my world was busy and occupied, now my world is empty. I want to be busy. So, I am inviting work into my life,” she concluded.

Neetu Kapoor was last seen in the 2013 released title ‘Besharam’ along with husband Rishi Kapoor and son Ranbir Kapoor. She will be seen alongside Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani in ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’.

