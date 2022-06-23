‘Jab joru ka gulaam ban jaate ho…’: Neetu Kapoor on equation with son

Veteran Bollywood actor Neetu Kapoor spoke about her equation with son Ranbir Kapoor after his marriage to A-list actor Alia Bhatt.

During a recent promotional outing for her upcoming film, the ‘Do Dooni Chaar’ actor spoke about her relationship with her newly-married son, Ranbir Kapoor after getting hitched, and with daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt.

“Alia is a lovely person. She is a beautiful, simple, uncorrupted human being. So, I feel the relationship between a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law is the husband’s fault,” Kapoor shared. “Because you love your mother so much, and jab tum joru ka gulaam ban jaate ho na, fir maa ko problem hoti hai.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54)

She added, “If you balance your love for your mother and your wife, it is always nicer. She will love you more. When you become too much of your wife, that’s when the mother feels.”

Additionally, the actor revealed that she does not feel that due to her son, who knows how to balance love between mother and wife. “He doesn’t go all ‘mom mom mom,’ he may call me once in five days and ask, ‘aap thik ho na?’. For him to ask me this is enough,” she revealed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54)

Kapoor also stated that since she shared a great bond with her mother-in-law, she wishes to have a similar relationship with Bhatt. “Whenever I’d have any problem, I’ either call my mother-in-law or I’d call Ranbir.”

“Wherever I’d be in the world, I’d be like, ‘your dad, your dad, your dad..,’ because with me it is like if I say things out, I feel happy, whereas if something is troubling me from within, I feel very heavy inside,” Kapoor recounted. “So, I had to tell somebody, and it used to be my mother-in-law and Ranbir and he would ask, ‘acchha mom, kya karna hai aapko?,’ and that would be enough for me to feel relaxed, because ‘kya kar sakti hoon, kahaan jaaoungi?’ Bas bol diya.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54)

On the work front, Neetu Kapoor is awaiting the release of her comeback title, ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’ starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Anil Kapoor. The film is slated to hit theatres tomorrow, June 24.

Comments