Neetu Kapoor reveals she consulted psychiatrist after Rishi Kapoor’s demise

Bollywood actor Neetu Kapoor, the widow of the great superstar Rishi Kapoor, revealed she went to a psychiatrist after his demise.

Neetu Kapoor, who is the mother of Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, recalled her experience of coping with his death in an interview. She added she felt broken after that.

“I feel that one has to just be positive to heal with happiness,” she said as quoted in the report. “The first six months after my husband passed away were so bad. I was really broken.

“But you have to pick yourself up. You have to say ‘this is it. Life is too short, and in these (Covid-19) days, life has taught us that each day is a gift.”

Neetu Kapoor added she got advised to eat good food, which will make the body look good. She said people like her if she speaks well.

“Speak well, eat well: this is my main mantra in life,” the actor said.

She advised people to see a psychiatrist if they are struggling with mental health issues.

“I went to a psychiatrist. After my husband (left), I used to consult a doctor, but then I said, ‘I am stronger than what the doctor is saying'” she said.

