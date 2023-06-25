Negative attitude biggest hurdle to Karachi’s development: mayor

KARACHI: Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab said Sunday that negative attitude is the biggest hurdle to the development of the metropolis, ARY News reported.

While talking to the ARY News programme ‘Aiteraz Hai’, Mayor Murtaza Wahab said that issues in Karachi will be resolved if stakeholders get successfully end exhibiting negative attitudes.

“Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has gotten the responsibility of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) now. PPP had won 13 towns of Karachi and 9 towns were won by Jamaat-e-Islami (JI).”

“It is important for the development of Karachi to set aside our political differences and address the public issues. I am inviting all stakeholders to sit together and work for the development of Karachi. Stakeholders must have something to tell the Karachiites about their performance after four years.”

Wahab said that PPP won 155 seats in the local government (LG) polls and 130 were won by JI. He criticised Hafiz Naeemur Rehman by saying, “Is the ego of an individual more important than the entire city?”

The mayor said that Karachi people would decide whether PPP has delivered or not.

Earlier, the newly-elected Mayor of Karachi, Murtaza Wahab, vowed to serve the city without any discrimination.

Wahab was talking to media after paying respects to the founder of the nation at Mazar-e-Quaid along with his deputy Salman Abdullah Murad and PPP’s Town chairmen and UC chairmen.

He promised to bring back the past glory of Karachi – the city of lights. “The People’s Party workers will reach every nook and corner and serve the city,” Mayor said.

Murtaza Wahab called the citizens to extend support to the noble and good work of the PPP. “Praise us for good work and correct us on mistake,” he said.