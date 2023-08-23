There is hardly any doubt that human life contains both sides of coins in respect of temperamental matters. Along with positivity, lingers negativity that effects human behaviour in variable measure.

It is not easy to understand why negative energy effects people and what causes it in the first place. Despite not being adequately explained yet negative energy does affect people and drive emotions and sentiments of fear, anger, jealousyand even hatred that motivate people to behave negatively. It is usually observed that anyone emitting negative energy drains the energy of people around them.

Most people are exposed to negative energy without even being aware of it. It is therefore important to detect the kind of people who find flaws in everything. If such people do not hesitate to point out flaws and complain about everything in life, no matter how good things are, they are definitely immersed in negative energies.

Not only that they always try to find faults and criticise everything and everyone but they even seem to enjoy doing it. This shows that negative thoughts are constantly passing through their mind, which then manifest in unpleasant behavior. Such people try to undermine happiness as if someone is happy about something, they convince them that it is stupid and not worth your time. Moreover, when gets upsets, the negative people do their best to keep one that way.

Negative people try their best to make happy people feel as unhappy as they are and this is not always intentional.

A person filled with negative energy does not tolerate any kind of disappointment. This is because they often hold on to frustration in a suffocating way and feel cheated when something does not go as expected. So, if one knows someone who gets angry or upset over small things, know that this person is emitting some form of negative energy.

Negative people do not accept constructive criticism and they refuse to listen to it or interpret it as a personal attackdwelling on the words long after a discussion.These people are easily hurt which affects their overall state of mind. They may seem to accept the criticism, but deep down, they are boiling.

Over time, frustration from feedback and constructive criticism turns into anger, directed at those who offended them in the first place. This happens because their negative thoughts not only affect the way they act but also how they perceive things. Since they are always looking for something to get upset about, even constructive criticism seems like an attack to them.

Someone who takes risks is capable of effectively using their intuition, acting independently and courageously, without worrying about the weight of negative thoughts. And since negative people are always afraid of losing something, they never take risks because, in their mentality, taking risks involves more losses than gains.

Negative people do not hesitate to label certain things as bad and even if one has solid arguments to say that something is not bad, they believe it could be better. The thoughts of these people are so clouded by negativity that positive things do not impress them. Consequently, they become pessimistic individuals, always looking for what could go wrong in a given situation.

Generally, negative people are reserved about their own lives but curious about every aspect of other people’s lives. When they talk about others, their eyes probably light up and their tone of voice becomes excited. But whenever they are asked about themselves, they become defensive and angry. Instead of working on their areas for improvement to be happy, they look at what everyone else is doing and make a point of criticizing them for it.

While one may not be able to turn someone’s negativity into something positive, one can limit the amount of negativity that person spreads. Once one becomes aware of one’s energy then they should try to limit one’s interactions with them. Negativity spreads like an epidemic and if one is around it for too long, it can affect one’s health. Therefore, it is desirable to surround oneself with people who constantly strive to stay positive but avoid toxic positivity.

Although it is a difficult task, one can also try to help that person find a more positive outlook on life so that they can be happy. It is not easy to turn naturally negative people into positive ones but it is worth a try.