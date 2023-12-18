Neha Dhupia set to make international film debut with ‘Blue 52’

Bollywood actress and supermodel Neha Dhupia is all set to make her international film debut in famous Egypt director Ali El Arabi’s project ‘Blue 52‘.

India news agency ‘The Hindu’ stated the synopsis of ‘Blue 52‘ in its report. The film will tell the story of Ashish, a boy trapped in a 22-year-old man’s body. He has no knowledge of the world except about his favourite footballer Lionel Messi and the wisdom imparted by his mother.

The events are set against the backdrop Kochi, India and Qatar

“Strengthened by newfound resolve, Ashish decides to leave home with his mother’s support and an opportunity that seems almost like a fantasy, offering him the chance to meet his idol, [Lionel] Messi, at the World Cup in Qatar 2022,” the synopsis read. “Left to navigate the world on his own for the first time, he discovers his true self and finds his own passion.”

Neha Dhupia will play Ashish’s mother in the upcoming flick.

The starlet said working on ‘Blue 52‘ was a “magical” journey for her.

“Embarking on the journey of ‘Blue 52’ has been nothing short of magical. The fusion of diverse cultures in this international venture allowed me to delve deep into a character that is both challenging and emotionally resonant. I’m glad that Ali chose me to essay the lead in what is my international first,” the actress said.

Ali El Arabi, speaking about Neha Dhupia’s casting, said the ‘Chup Chup Ke‘ star was dedicated to the role.

“Neha [Dhupia] brought an unparalleled dedication to her role, infusing the character with a nuanced emotional depth. The picturesque locales of Kochi and the vibrant energy of Qatar served as the perfect canvas for our storytelling.”

