Nehal Chudasama breaks silence on shocking assault incident

Nehal Chudasama, the former Miss Universe India 2018, has come forward with a shocking revelation about being physically assaulted by a man who had been stalking her for the past two years.

The horrifying incident took place in February, leaving Nehal Chudasama with bruises and emotional distress.

She shared her ordeal on Instagram, detailing how the attacker, a 40-year-old man with a massive build, not only slapped her but also twisted her wrist and threatened to run her over with his car.

Nehal Chudasama described the terrifying experience, stating, “On 16th Feb, I was physically assaulted. My left wrist and arm were twisted with great force. I was slapped so hard that my ear kept ringing, and my cheek turned red. I was held and thrown, leaving bruises on my body. The man even damaged my car doors and hurled abuses at me.”

According to Nehal Chudasama, she had been enduring stalking and mental harassment for months.

Despite her repeated warnings for him to stop, the man became aggressive, leading to this violent attack. Immediately after the assault, Nehal Chudasama rushed to the nearest police station to file an FIR.

She expressed gratitude to Mumbai Police for their swift action, confirming that the accused has been arrested. She also discovered that the man had prior fraud and criminal cases against him.

Fans and well-wishers flooded Nehal Chudasama’s post with messages of support, praising her bravery. One user commented, “You’re brave ❤️ but please share his picture so he never dares to do this again,” while another wrote, “I hope you’re getting the help and support you need.”

