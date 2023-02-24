‘Neighbours’ hammer nail in six-year-old’s ear; flee area

GUJRANWALA: A four-inch nail was hammered in the ear of a six-year-old boy in Mohalla Hajipura area of Punjab’s Gujranwala district, ARY News reported on Friday.

In a statement, the victim’s father stated that when his son, named Arshman, did not return home for longer than expected, he grew worried and went looking for him at school.

The father noted said the neighbours informed him that the rescuers have taken his child to the hospital.

Upon reaching the hospital, he found out that someone hammered a four-inch nail in the his son’s ear, which damaged the skull as well as an eye. The doctors immediately performed the surgery and pull out the nail.

After regaining consciousness, the child revealed that the boys from the neighborhood local family hammered the nail in his ear. The family of the accused fled the area while the police have registered a case after the boy’s statement.

