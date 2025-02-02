Why was Neil Nitin Mukesh detained in New York?

Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh recently opened up about a troubling experience he had at a New York airport.

Despite holding an Indian passport, Neil was detained and questioned by immigration officers who refused to believe he was Indian.

Neil Nitin Mukesh shared that the officers didn’t even give him a chance to explain himself and kept him in custody for almost four hours.

When the officers finally asked Neil to clarify, his response was simple: “Google me.” This left the officers feeling embarrassed, and they later asked Neil about his family background.

Neil, who comes from a famous musical family, explained that his grandfather, Mukesh, and his father, Nitin Mukesh, are both renowned playback singers in Bollywood.

Neil, known for his acting skills, is currently starring in the thrilling film Hisaab Barabar.

Directed by Ashwni Dhir, the movie also stars R Madhavan, Kirti Kulhari, Rashami Desai, and Faisal Rashid.

The movie revolves around Radhe Mohan Sharma, played by super talented R Madhavan, a humble railway ticket inspector, stumbles upon a shocking secret.

He discovers a massive financial scam, a billion-dollar heist orchestrated by the powerful banker, Micky Mehta (played by the intense Neil Nitin Mukesh).

Suddenly, R Madhavan’s Radhe character finds himself in a David vs. Goliath battle. He’s a lone voice against a corrupt system, a small man taking on a giant. The film explores how this ordinary man’s life is turned upside down as he fights for justice.