Neil Nitin Mukesh reveals the shocking reason he misses out on roles

Neil Nitin Mukesh, known for his powerful performances in films like Johnny Gaddaar, New York, and Wazir, believes his fair complexion has limited his opportunities in Bollywood.

Despite proving his versatility, the actor feels that filmmakers hesitate to cast him in diverse roles because he doesn’t fit the stereotypical image of a common man.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla’s Hindi Rush, Neil Nitin Mukesh opened up about this struggle and pointed out how technology and makeup can transform an actor’s look, yet he still faces barriers in the industry.

Neil Nitin Mukesh expressed frustration over the lack of opportunities despite his dedication to the craft. He emphasized that, in a country with a massive population, uniqueness should be celebrated rather than seen as a limitation.

The actor argued that while Bollywood has the means to change an actor’s physical appearance, the industry should focus more on talent and allow him a fair chance to showcase his skills.

During the interview, Neil Nitin Mukesh cited examples of Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan, who successfully stepped out of their perceived image to portray realistic characters.

He pointed out that Saif played Langda Tyagi in Omkara and Hrithik transformed himself from a Greek God-like persona to an ordinary teacher in Super 30.

He questioned why the same chances aren’t given to him, despite his willingness and ability to adapt to different roles.

On the work front, Neil Nitin was last seen in Hisaab Barabar, an action-comedy film where he portrayed Micky Mehta, an influential banker.

Directed by Ashwni Dhir, the 2024 film also featured R. Madhavan, Kirti Kulhari, Rashami Desai, and Faisal Rashid.

While Neil Nitin Mukesh continues to seek challenging roles, he remains hopeful that the industry will eventually recognize his potential beyond his appearance.