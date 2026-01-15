NEOC issues cold wave alert for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The National Emergencies Operations Center (NEOC) of the NDMA has issued a warning of a severe cold in Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Azad Jammu & Kashmir in the coming days.

Meteorological forecasts indicate very cold to extremely cold conditions, especially during nighttime and early morning hours, while daytime temperatures are expected to remain below normal.

The forecast also predicts moderate to heavy snowfall over high-altitude and hilly areas, which may disrupt road connectivity, transportation, and power supply in mountainous regions. Adjoining plains are likely to experience cold and dry weather, with isolated pockets of frost formation.

Authorities have cautioned that the prevailing conditions may increase the risk of snow slides and avalanches in vulnerable hilly areas, posing threats to human safety, infrastructure, and livestock.

Prolonged exposure to extreme cold and snowfall could also elevate health risks, particularly for children, the elderly, and people with pre-existing medical conditions. Frost may additionally damage standing crops and orchards in nearby plain regions.

NDMA advises the public to avoid non-essential travel to high-altitude and snowfall-prone areas and to ensure the use of snow chains where travel is unavoidable.

Citizens are urged to make adequate arrangements for heating, warm clothing, and shelter, with particular attention to protecting vulnerable populations.

Local communities are advised to remain vigilant and strictly follow advisories issued by relevant local authorities.

NDMA has directed all concerned provincial and district authorities to remain on high alert and ensure preparedness for snow clearance operations, emergency response, and timely restoration of essential services, including electricity and communications.

The NEOC will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates as necessary. The public is advised to rely on verified sources and the “Pak NDMA Disaster Alert” mobile application.