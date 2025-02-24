NEOC issues advisory amid thunderstorms, snowfall forecast

ISLAMABAD: The National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC) has issued a weather advisory, cautioning that a powerful westerly wave is expected to affect various parts of Pakistan from February 24 to March 1.

The approaching system is expected to bring severe weather conditions, which include heavy rain, strong winds, thunderstorms, hailstorms, and significant snowfall in northern and western areas of the country.

The advisory highlights several regions likely to be affected. Islamabad, upper Punjab, the Pothohar Region, and central and southern/northeastern Punjab are forecast to experience rain, wind, and thunderstorms, potentially accompanied by snowfall or hailstorms. The NEOC warns of the possibility of flash floods in vulnerable areas due to heavy rainfall.

Balochistan is also bracing for rain, wind, and thunderstorms, with snowfall expected over the hills in the western, northwestern, and northern parts of the province. Flash flooding is a concern in susceptible areas.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) can anticipate similar conditions, including rain, wind, thunderstorms, and hailstorms, along with snowfall in the upper and western regions, notably the Malakand and Hazara Divisions. Heavy rainfall in northern KP raises the risk of flash flooding and landslides.

Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) are also expected to experience rain, wind, thunderstorms, and hailstorms, with snowfall over the hills. These conditions may disrupt travel and daily routines. In contrast, Sindh is predicted to have mostly cold and dry weather during this period.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) is actively monitoring the developing situation and coordinating with relevant authorities to ensure prompt response and mitigation efforts. Authorities have issued specific warnings about the potential for heavy snowfall in Murree, Galliyat, and other northern areas, which could significantly impact travelers and tourists.

The NDMA strongly encourages the public to download and utilize the “Pak NDMA Alert App” to stay informed about the latest weather updates before embarking on any travel.