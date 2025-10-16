Nepal, Oman secure T20 World Cup spots

Nepal and Oman have officially sealed their spots for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup after confirming top-three finishes in the Asia/East Asia-Pacific Qualifier on Wednesday.

Both teams remained unbeaten in the qualifiers, as they joined the lineup for next year’s mega event featuring 20 teams.

The tournament will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

Their confirmed qualification comes ahead of their much-anticipated Super Six clash on Thursday.

Oman currently sit atop the standings, narrowly ahead of Nepal on net run rate, with both sides boasting three wins from as many completed matches.

Nepal entered the Super Six stage carrying two points and went on to edge out both the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar in last-ball thrillers.

Oman, on the other hand, also carried two points forward before registering victories against the same opponents to secure their qualification.

With two of the three available spots locked, the battle now heats up for the remaining place.

The UAE are in pole position to claim the final berth, sitting third in the table, but Japan, Qatar, and Samoa all remain mathematically alive in the race.

For the UAE, the equation is simple: a win against Japan on Thursday will confirm their ticket to the T20 World Cup. Japan, meanwhile, need to win both their remaining fixtures to keep their hopes alive.

Qatar and Samoa, on the other hand, face a more complicated road. They not only need to win their respective matches, including their head-to-head clash on Thursday, but must also rely on other results and significantly improve their net run rates to stay in contention.