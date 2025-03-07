Netizens stunned after flight lands safely despite losing front wheel

In a stunning turn of events, a Buddha Air plane in Nepal landed safely at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu on Thursday, despite losing its front wheel during takeoff from Janakpur.

The aircraft, carrying 62 passengers, touched down safely, leaving netizens amazed and relieved.

According to officials from the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), the pilots were unaware of the wheel falling off during takeoff, and the plane’s indicators showed no unusual activity during the flight. It was only during a routine technical inspection after landing that the missing nose landing gear was discovered.

A search was immediately launched, and the missing wheel was later found near the runway at Janakpur Airport. An investigation is currently underway to determine the cause of the incident. The aircraft has been grounded pending the outcome of the investigation.

This incident is not the first for Buddha Air, which has experienced other safety concerns in the past.

In January, another aircraft operated by the airline made an emergency landing at Tribhuvan International Airport due to engine failure.

Nepal’s aviation safety record has been a concern in the past, with the European Union blacklisting Nepali airlines due to their poor safety records.