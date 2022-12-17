Nephew kills aunt, chops body parts into 10 pieces

Indian police on Saturday arrested a man who allegedly killed his aunt, chopped her body into 10 pieces with marble cutter, and dumped them into several places in Jungle near Jaipur city of India’s Rajasthan state.

According to Indian media, a man, named Anuj Sharma also known as Achintya Govinddas, allegedly killed his widow aunt and chopped her body into 10 pieces with a marble cutter machine before dumping them at different places in the jungle,

and also recovered some body parts from the jungle

As details of the gruesome murder of Shraddha Walker, who was killed by her nephew in Delhi, sent shock waves across the country.

Police have arrested the accused, Anuj Sharma, and recovered some body parts from the jungle. Police are still searching for other body parts of the victim.

Anuj allegedly killed his aunt Saroj Sharma on December 11, by hitting her on the head with a hammer. The incident happened in Lalpuria apartment Sector-2 in Vidyadharnagar area of Jaipur. Later, cut the body into 10 pieces by marble cutter machine in his bathroom before casting away them in the jungle.

To escape suspicion, he himself filed the missing report of her missing aunt in the police station.

However, the daughter of murdered women lodged the complaint against Anuj as he was caught by her while washing the blood strains in the kitchen, Anuj is now in Police’s custody.

DCP North Paris Deshmukh said, “After the death of Saroj’s husband, Anuj used to live with her aunt. Saroj had a son who lives abroad and two daughters.

According to reports, Anuj was upset with her aunt for always interfering with his life. After earning his B.Tech degree, he joined the Hare Krishna Movement. He had to depart for Delhi on December 11, but his aunt objected. This infuriated him, and he allegedly killed her.

He purchased a marble cutter machine from a hardware store on Sikar Road in order to dispose of the body. He then cuts the body into ten parts, placed them in a suitcase and a bucket, and dumped them at various locations around the jungle in the direction of Delhi Road.

Police have recovered the weapons and other items used in the murder. A search is being conducted in the forest to locate other body parts of the woman.

