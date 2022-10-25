NEPRA announces decision on KE’s petition of quarterly adjustments

KARACHI: Based on K-Electric’s petition for Quarterly Adjustments for April to June 2022, NEPRA has determined Quarterly Tariff variation for the period applicable on the July 2022 to September 2022.

NEPRA has announced PKR 12.6818 /kWh for the quarter. The determinations are in accordance with the mechanism given in K-Electric’s Multi Year Tariff whereby changes in Fuel prices, generation and power purchase mix are passed through along with certain annual adjustments.

Per Government of Pakistan’s Uniform Tariff policy applicable across the country, these variations are not likely to impact consumers. However, the final decision will be based upon Government’s notification.

About K-Electric

K-Electric (KE) is a public listed company incorporated in Pakistan in 1913 as KESC. Privatized in 2005 KE is the only vertically integrated utility in Pakistan supplying electricity within a 6500 square kilometers territory including Karachi and its adjoining areas. The majority shares (66.4%) of the company are listed in the PSX owned by KES Power, a consortium of investors including Aljomaih Power Limited of Saudi Arabia, National Industries Group (Holding), Kuwait, and the Infrastructure and Growth Capital Fund (IGCF). The Government of Pakistan is also a minority shareholder (24.36%) in the company.

Comments