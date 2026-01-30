NEPRA holds public hearing on new regulation for solar consumers

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has announced to hold a public hearing on the ‘Draft Consumer Regulations 2025’. The public hearing on the new regulations for solar consumers will be held on February 6.

According to the statement issued by the authority, NEPRA, has received proposals from ministries, divisions and other institutions.

The NEPRA has invited stakeholders, including the general public, to attend the hearing. A copy of the draft Consumer Regulations 2025 is available on NEPRA’s website.

It should be noted that earlier, Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) had temporarily suspended new ‘Solar green meter’ installations following directives from the Ministry of Energy.

It is to be remembered that earlier NEPRA had allowed the installation of ‘Solar green Meters’, but following the instructions of the Ministry of Energy, this process has been suspended; this suspension may continue for one to two months, which applies to both residential and industrial customers.

LESCO is confirming that new meters will be installed only when the Ministry approves the new Solar Green Meters policy.

Likewise, all other distribution companies have also suspended the supply of solar connections until further instructions from the Ministry.

