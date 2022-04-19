NEPRA likely to raise power tariff by Rs3.15 per unit

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) is likely to hike the power tariff by Rs3.15 per unit under the fuel adjustment mechanism, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has filed a petition with NEPRA seeking a hike in electricity tariff by Rs3.15 per unit under fuel monthly adjustment.

The CPPA had requested an increase of Rs3.15 for the month of March 2022 under monthly fuel adjustment.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) will hear the CPPA plea on April 17 and make the decision accordingly.

The decision will not affect the K-Electric consumers, the power regulatory said.

Recently, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority increased electricity prices by Rs4.85 per unit under monthly fuel adjustment.

NEPRA OKAYS RS4.85 PER UNIT HIKE IN ELECTRICITY PRICE

The hike in the power tariff has been notified on account of the monthly Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) for the month of February, said NEPRA notification.

The power regulatory authority took the decision after conducting a hearing on the plea of Central Power Purchasing Agency (CCPA).

