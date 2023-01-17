NEPRA approves another hike in power tariff

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Tuesday approved a hike in power tariff by Rs4.46 per unit, ARY News reported.

As per details, the tariff would range between Rs 1.49 and Rs 4.46 per unit for various consumer categories. The increase was made during the first quarter of the financial year in the account of adjustment.

The hike in the tariff will be implemented only for the month of February and March, 2023, and will not be taken into effect for K-Electric and Lifeline customers.

On January 13, Nepra okayed a Rs4.49 hike in electricity tariff for K-Electric consumers on account of uniform tariff.

The federal government had asked the Nepra to notify Rs4.49 paisa per unit additional charge from all KE’s consumers with effect from January to April 2023.

“Such adjustment shall be applicable on the consumption of, October, November, December and January of 2023 to be recovered from consumers in January, February, March and April 2023”, the Power Division earlier told Nepra.

Under the National Electricity Policy 2021, the government may maintain a uniform consumer-end tariff for K-Electric and state-owned power distribution companies.

Earlier in the month, the power authority approved a hike in power tariff by Rs0.19 per unit on account of monthly fuel adjustment (MFA).

The hike in tariff was approved after the public hearing to consider the monthly fuel adjustment (MFA) on a petition filed by the Central Power Purchasing Agency-Guarantee.

The NEPRA has issued notification of the increases in electricity prices and the recent hike will be charged in the bills for January 2023, it added.

