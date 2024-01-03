NEPRA approves hike in electricity tariff

KARACHI: The National Electric Power Regulation Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday approved the K-electric plea to increase the power tariff for Karachi by Rs 2.87 per unit, ARY News reported.

According to the power regulatory authority, NEPRA approved the hike in electricity in the wake of the quarterly fuel adjustment for second time.

With this hike, the burden on Karachi power consumers in the wake of quarterly fuel adjustments will reach Rs 4.12. The hike was approved under the adjustment period from January to March 2023.

The power regulatory authority has sent the decision to federal government to notify the hike.

Earlier, at the request of the caretaker government, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) approved the tariff hike to maintain the uniform electricity tariff across the country.

According to the issued notification, the power regulatory authority approved the surge of Rs1.72 per unit for K-Electric (KE) consumers on account of third-quarterly adjustment charges for the previous financial year.

The notification stated that a rise of Rs 1.25 per unit was approved under the adjustment period from January to March 2023, along with Rs 0.47 per unit sanctioned for the adjustment period from October to December 2022.

The national power regulatory, NEPRA, sent the official notification of the electric tariff hike to the federal government, meanwhile, electricity consumers in Karachi have to pay additional charges from January to March 2024 bills.