NEPRA approves hike in power tariff

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday approved hike in power tariff by Rs0.18 per unit on account of monthly fuel adjustment (MFA), ARY News reported

The hike was approved after the public hearing to consider the monthly fuel adjustment (MFA) on a petition filed by the Central Power Purchasing Agency-Guarantee. The detailed verdict will be issued later.

The increase will not be applicable for lifeline, K-Electric consumers.

The CPPA in its plea said that in November 29 per cent of hydel power was generated.

Power generated from coal was 12 per cent, while 27.94 per cent of electricity was generated from nuclear fuel, according to the CPPA plea.

Meanwhile, power generated from gas was 14.21 per cent, while electricity generated in November from RLNG was 12.09 per cent, according to the CPPA plea.

