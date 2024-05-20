NEPRA approves K-Electric’s power acquisition programme

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Monday approved Power Acquisition Programme (PAP) of K-Electric (KE) for the period FY 2024-2028.

According to a statement, K-Electric’s submission of the PAP on March 20, 2023, outlined a comprehensive plan to ensure a stable power supply by integrating renewable energy, local fuel, and power off-take from the National Grid.

This programme aligns with the NEPRA approved IGCEP 2022-2031, National Electricity Policy 2021 and the National Electricity Plan 2023-2027.

“The approval represents a pivotal development in KE’s strategy to enhance the reliability and sustainability of power supply in Karachi,” it stated.

The power supply company aims to add 1,282 MW of renewable energy, including solar and wind projects, by 2030. This includes a notable 270 MW solar PV project in Karachi and a 200 MW hybrid plant near the Dhabeji Grid Station.

Moonis Alvi, CEO of K-Electric, expressed his appreciation for NEPRA’s decision, stating, “We welcome the decision by NEPRA on our Power Acquisition Programme, providing us a clear roadmap for the next 5 years”.

“Integrating clean energy is vital to driving a sustainable energy ecosystem, balancing affordability with reliability. Over the past few months, we have been garnering a great deal of global interest on our 640 MW renewable energy projects, which indicate the repute that KE enjoys as a brand.”

Additionally, the PAP includes capacity addition on local coal which will diversify the energy mix and reduce reliance on imported fuels.

The PAP also details KE’s agreements to import additional power from the National Grid which will also improve grid utilization, benefitting the regulated consumers as well as the sector at large.

This approval marks a significant milestone for KE as it endeavors to meet the growing energy needs of Karachi while promoting sustainability through increased reliance on renewable energy sources.