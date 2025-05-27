NEPRA approves KE’s supply tariff for FY 2024-2030

KARACHI: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday approved K-Electric’s (KE) supply tariff petition for the seven-year control period from FY 2024 to FY 2030. The petition was originally submitted in December 2023.

The electricity rates for customers will remain unchanged as the same are governed by Pakistan’s uniform tariff policy.

“This latest approval follows NEPRA’s decision of KE’s generation tariff – last year – and the transmission and distribution tariff last week reflecting sustained regulatory momentum and progress in Pakistan’s transforming power sector landscape. The company looks forward to the timely closure of its Investment Plan review,” the KE said in a statement.

“It is pertinent to note that these determinations will not affect the electricity rates charged to customers, as these continue to be governed under the uniform tariff policy applicable across Pakistan.”

The KE maintained that the decision supports its plan to reduce transmission and distribution losses, expand its customer base, and upgrade infrastructure to meet Karachi’s energy needs.

The power utility said that it is KE is the determination and working with NEPRA to ensure a stable, transparent, and future-ready energy ecosystem.

“This decision marks a significant milestone for KE towards realizing its comprehensive investment plan 2030 that entails the company’s efforts to further reduce losses in transmission and distribution network, drive growth in its customer base, and bolster power utility’s infrastructure to meet current demands and future needs.”

The KE added that since privatization, KE has invested over USD 4 billion, doubling its customer base and energy delivery, halving line losses, and making 70% of its service area load-shedding exempt.