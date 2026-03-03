NEPRA Approves Power Hike Under Quarterly Adjustment

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday approved an electricity price hike of 35 paisa per unit as part of a quarterly adjustment, ARY News reported.

The increase pertains to the quarterly adjustment for October to December 2025. This new tariff will be effective for three months, from March 1 to May 2026.

According to NEPRA’s decision, this hike will place an additional financial burden of over Rs 8.67 billion on consumers.

The regulatory body has forwarded its decision to the federal government for final notification.

This follows a similar trend in the current financial year; power rates were previously raised by 33 paisa per unit for the July–September 2025 quarter. That specific increase was applicable from December 2025 through February 2026.

Earlier, the NEPRA had increased the electricity prices by 33 Paisa per unit in Pakistan under the December fuel price adjustment.

According to reports, NEPRA issued a notification announcing an increase of 33 paisa per unit in electricity prices under quarterly adjustment.

The revised electricity rates will be reflected in February bills for consumers across the country, including all major electric distribution companies.

According to the notification, the electricity price hike will apply to general consumers nationwide. However, exemptions have been made for lifeline tariff users and electric vehicle charging stations, which will not see the increase.

NEPRA clarified that the electricity price adjustment is part of the routine monthly fuel cost pass-through mechanism, aimed at reflecting fluctuations in fuel prices. With this adjustment, electricity prices will now be slightly higher, affecting household and commercial consumers alike.

The authority emphasized that such increases are periodically reviewed and communicated in advance, allowing consumers to prepare for the changes in electricity bills.