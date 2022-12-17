NEPRA approves reduction in power tariff

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Saturday approved a reduction in the power tariff by Rs0.32 per unit on account of monthly fuel adjustment (MFA) for the month of December, ARY News reported.

According to details, Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) requested NEPRA for an increase of Rs0.25 per unit upon which NEPRA has issued a notification, announcing Rs0.32 cut down in electricity prices in terms of monthly fuel adjustments, the price reduction will be applicable for the month of December only.

“The reduction in power tariff is due to the monthly fuel adjustment of October.” the notification said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the fall-off price is not applicable to lifeline consumers, K-Electric consumers, consumers above 300 units, as well as electric vehicle charging stations.

Earlier, NEPRA announced the power tariff reduction for the people of Karachi.

NEPRA on the request of K-Electric reduced Rs 1.88 per unit upon which National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has issued a notification, announced a decrease of Rs 2.45 per unit in power tariff, the price reduction will be applicable for one month only.

“The reduction in power tariff is due to the monthly fuel adjustment of October.” the notification said.

