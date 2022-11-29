NEPRA approves reduction in power tariff

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Tuesday approved reduction in the power tariff by Rs0.32 per unit on account of monthly fuel adjustment (MFA) for the month of October, ARY News reported.

The power regulator held a public hearing to consider the monthly fuel adjustment (MFA) where NEPRA has approved a decrease of Rs 0.32 per unit in the power tariff.

However, the increase in the electricity tariff will not be applicable to lifeline consumers and the consumers of K-Electric, the power regulatory authority added.

The NEPRA chairman said that the violation of the merit order has caused an extra burden of 300 million and Rs 250 million by the Liquefied natural gas (LNG) shortage.

Read more: NEPRA APPROVES ANOTHER HIKE IN ELECTRICITY PRICES

Globally, the fuel prices are high and the capability to purchase is low, the chairman NEPRA added.

Earlier, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) had approved an increase in electricity tariff by Rs0.9 per unit on account of monthly fuel adjustment (MFA).

Comments