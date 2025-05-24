NEPRA approves seven-year tariff for K-Electric

KARACHI: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has granted approval for a seven-year tariff for K-Electric, effective from 2024 to 2030, to regulate its power distribution in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to NEPRA, K-Electric will receive a tariff of PKR 3.31 per unit for its distribution operations, aimed at ensuring sustainable service delivery to consumers.

K-Electric had requested a higher tariff of PKR 3.83 per unit, but NEPRA finalized the lower rate after evaluating the company’s operational and financial requirements.

Earlier, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) approved Rs 0.69 per unit increase for the KE consumers in fuel charges adjustment (FCA).

“The Authority has approved FCA of Rs. 0.6890/kWh for the month of July 2021 having an impact of Rs. 1,355 million, to be recovered in the bills of November 2021,” a statement by Nepra said.

The hearing for these FCAs was held on Sep 2, 2021 and it is for the bills of July, said Nepra.

The notification to this effect has been issued today by the power regulatory. It says that all categories of KE consumers except that of lifeline consumers will be included in this FCA.