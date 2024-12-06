NEPRA approves winter package, offers Rs. 11.42/unit relief

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Friday approved the Winter Package proposed by the federal government, offering discounts to consumers on additional electricity usage.

According to the package, domestic consumers will receive a 30per cent discount, equivalent to Rs. 11.42 per unit, on minimum additional electricity usage. Meanwhile, industrial consumers will get an 18per cent discount, equivalent to Rs. 5.72 per unit.

The Winter Package will be effective from December to February, a period of three months as the NEPRA informed the federal government about the package’s approval before issuing the notification.

It’s worth noting that industrial and commercial consumers were not initially included in the federal government’s proposal. However, NEPRA has extended the benefits to these consumers as well.

The package aims to encourage consumers to use electricity efficiently during the winter season. With the approved discounts, consumers can enjoy reduced electricity bills while also promoting energy conservation.

The package was announced by Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif who announced up to Rs 26 per unit relief in electricity bills during the three winter months—December, January, and February.

Earlier, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) was advised to increase electricity power tariff across the country.

According to details, preparations are underway to increase electricity prices across the country, including Karachi, as part of the quarterly adjustment. This hike is expected to place an additional burden of Rs. 8.73 billion on consumers already facing high utility costs.

A request has been submitted to NEPRA seeking to impose an additional burden of Rs. 8.72 billion on electricity consumers. This adjustment pertains to the first quarter of the current fiscal year and aims to address rising energy costs. NEPRA will hold a hearing on 20 Nov regarding this proposal.