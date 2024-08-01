web analytics
Nepra introduces major facility for power consumers

Web Desk
By Web Desk
Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has introduced a new mobile application named “Nepra Asaan Approach,” aimed at improving services to power consumers.

The app is designed to allow users to quickly register complaints related to electricity issues, including power outages, fluctuations, electrical fires, line faults and billing discrepancies.

By streamlining the complaint registration process, the app ensures that different issues are reported and addressed in the shortest possible time.

Nepra Chairman Waseem Mukhtar emphasised that the app was a crucial component of the regulator’s strategy to offer multi-channel service delivery to the electricity consumers nationwide.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed all power companies to extend the date of payment of electricity bills by 10 days, ARY News reported on Thursday citing PM Office.

In this regard, a notification was issued by the Power Division today which orders to all electricity distribution companies.

After the notification, the due date of July and August bills will be extended by 10 days.

Last month, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced Rs50 billion relief package for domestic electricity consumers using up to 200 units per month.

