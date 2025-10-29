NEPRA concludes hearing for relief of PKR 0.3681 under September 2025 FCA

KARACHI: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) concluded its hearing on CPPA-G’s request for monthly fuel charge adjustments (FCA) for September 2025, in which CPPA-G presented its request for relief of PKR 0.3681 per unit.

Following the public hearing, the regulator will issue a decision clarifying the FCA amount to be passed on to customer bills and the period for which they will be applicable.

The notified FCA will also be applicable on K-Electric (KE) customers, by way of tariff rationalization as approved by Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on August 19, 2025 and any difference between the monthly FCA rate determined for KE and the notified FCA be made available to KE by way of subsidy.

Fuel charge adjustments are incurred by utilities due to global variations in fuel prices used to generate electricity, and the changes in generation mix.

These costs are reflected in customer bills following NEPRA’s scrutiny and approval. Customers also benefit from negative FCA in their bills when global fuel prices decrease.

Rates charged to customer bills are determined by NEPRA and notified by the Federal Government.

As per the Regulatory Authority’s decision, the negative FCA shall be applicable to all the consumer categories except lifeline consumers, domestic protected consumers, Electric Vehicle Charges Stations (EVCS) and prepaid electricity consumers of all categories who opted for prepaid tariff.