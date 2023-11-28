Nepra concludes public hearing on K-electric license renewal

ISLAMABAD: Karachi Chambers of Commerce and Industry on Tuesday called for issuance of licenses to more than one company during the Nepra’s hearing to consider over the renewal of K-Electric’s distribution license.

The businessmen’s body said that Karachi is a big city, it requires issuance of licenses to various companies. KCCI also asked for shutdown of the KE plants generating expensive electricity. “Federal Govt says that the KE being given subsidy as it produces expensive electricity,” KCCI said.

“The company has more losses than other electric companies,” the chamber said. Korangi Industrial Area Association demanded of the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) to take steps for cheaper electricity while pointing out industries shutdown due to expensive electricity.

KE officials claimed to have installed 60,000 smart meters. The company also claimed that its 70 percent feeders have been load-shedding free.

The power utility officials also claimed to invest 4.4 billion dollars investment after privatization.

The NEPRA had provisionally renewed K-Electric’s license for six months after its earlier 20 years license expire on July 20 this year. This provisional license will expire in January next year, Nepra officials said.

K-Electric had requested NEPRA to renew the distribution license for another 20 years as the current term is going to expire on July 20 (today).

“The Nepra summoned opinions from the stakeholders for renewal of distribution license to the KE but mostly they opposed the renewal of license,” Nepra stated. The Nepra had framed questions in response to comments from various stakeholders.

The Nepra concluded its public hearing on the license renewal of K-electric and will announce its decision later.