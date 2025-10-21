NEPRA cuts K-Electric’s base tariff by Rs7.6 per unit to Rs32.37

  • By Web DeskWeb Desk
    • -
  • Oct 21, 2025
    • -
  • 230 words
    • -
  • Estimated reading time 2 min
NEPRA cuts K-Electric’s base tariff by Rs7.6 per unit to Rs32.37
Share Post Using...