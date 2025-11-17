NEPRA Fines FESCO Rs 10 mln over 2023-24 fatal accidents and negligence

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has imposed a fine of Rs 10 million over the mishaps reported due to the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO).

NEPRA on Monday conducted a hearing over the accidents reported in 2023-2024 owing to FESCO.

In its verdict, NEPRA said that FESCO failed to satisfy the authority over the mishaps reported owing to the power company in the year 2023-2024.

It further said that the lethal accidents would have been averted with the timely actions of FESCO.

NEPRA directed FESCO to ensure protective measures in its area of control.

The country’s power body has ordered FESCO to submit the fine within 15 days.

Earlier, the NEPRA has issued its decision on the Central Power Purchasing Agency–Guaranteed (CPPA-G) petition for the monthly Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) for September 2025, announcing a relief of Rs 0.4812 per kilowatt-hour (kWh).

The relief will be passed on to consumers in their November 2025 electricity bills.

The notified FCA will also apply to K-Electric (KE) consumers under the tariff rationalization mechanism, as approved by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on August 19, 2025.

Any difference between the monthly FCA rate determined for KE and the notified FCA will be covered through a government subsidy, NEPRA said.

Fuel charge adjustments reflect the variation in global fuel prices used for power generation and changes in the generation mix. These adjustments are incorporated into consumer bills after NEPRA’s scrutiny and approval.

According to NEPRA’s decision, the September FCA will apply to all consumer categories except lifeline consumers, domestic protected consumers, electric vehicle charging stations (EVCS), and prepaid electricity consumers of all categories who have opted for the prepaid tariff.