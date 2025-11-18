NEPRA fines power companies Rs57.5mln over fatal accidents

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has imposed a cumulative fine of Rs. 57.5 million on three power distribution companies over fatal electrocution incidents that claimed 30 lives during the fiscal year 2023–24.

According to NEPRA, LESCO has been fined Rs. 30 million, GEPCO Rs. 17.5 million, and FESCO Rs. 10 million for failing to ensure adequate safety measures across their respective operational jurisdictions.

NEPRA’s investigation held the companies responsible for the deaths, attributing 13 fatalities to LESCO, 9 to GEPCO, and 8 to FESCO. The regulatory body has directed the companies to compensate the victims’ families in accordance with the applicable compensation policy.

The authority had earlier issued show-cause notices and conducted formal hearings, during which the companies failed to satisfy NEPRA regarding the preventive and corrective steps they claimed to have taken.

In its decision, NEPRA stated that timely measures by the companies could have prevented the loss of precious human lives, noting that the firms had not implemented sufficient safety protocols to avert such incidents.

Earlier, the NEPRA issued its decision on the Central Power Purchasing Agency–Guaranteed (CPPA-G) petition for the monthly Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) for September 2025, announcing a relief of Rs 0.4812 per kilowatt-hour (kWh).

The relief will be passed on to consumers in their November 2025 electricity bills.

The notified FCA will also apply to K-Electric (KE) consumers under the tariff rationalization mechanism, as approved by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on August 19, 2025.