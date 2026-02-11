NEPRA revises fixed charges, applies them to protected, non-protected users

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has announced the imposition of fixed charges on all electricity consumers in Pakistan, including both protected and non-protected categories, ARY News reported.

Previously, fixed charges were applicable only to non-protected consumers using more than 300 units per month.

Under the new structure, protected consumers using up to 100 units per month will now pay Rs 200 as a fixed charge, while those consuming up to 200 units will be charged Rs 300.

For non-protected consumers, fixed charges have been set at Rs 275 per month for usage up to 100 units, Rs 300 for up to 200 units, and Rs 350 for up to 300 units.

Consumers using 301 to 400 units will pay Rs 400, while those consuming 401 to 500 units will be charged Rs 500.

For higher consumption, fixed charges have been adjusted to Rs 675 per month. This includes an increase of Rs 75 for 600 units, a reduction of Rs 125 for up to 700 units, and a decrease of Rs 325 for those consuming more than 700 units.

NEPRA issued this decision following a request from the power division, making the revised fixed charges applicable to all electricity consumers across Pakistan.

The authority emphasized that the new billing structure is designed to streamline electricity tariffs and ensure fairness among all categories of consumers.

PM Takes Notice Of NEPRA’s New Solar Regulations

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken notice of the new regulations issued by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) concerning solar energy.

Chairing a special meeting on the matter, the Prime Minister directed the Power Division to file a review appeal with NEPRA to ensure the protection of existing contracts of solar consumers. He emphasised that all possible measures must be taken to safeguard the rights of current solar users.

The Prime Minister further stated that the burden of 466,000 solar consumers should not be shifted onto more than 37.6 million other electricity users. He instructed the Power Division to formulate a comprehensive strategy addressing the issue.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Ahad Cheema, Atta Tarar, Ali Pervaiz Malik, Awais Leghari and other senior officials.