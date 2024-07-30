NEPRA hears KE’s request for fuel charge adjustment

KARACHI: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday heard K-E Electric’s (KE) request for provisional monthly fuel charge adjustments (FCA).

The regulatory body will issue its decision on KE’s requests for FCA at PKR 2.53 and PKR 2.92 per kWh for May and June 2024 respectively after scrutiny.

The NEPRA will be clarifying the FCA amount passed on to customer bills and the period for which they will be applicable.

“Fuel charge adjustments are incurred by utilities due to global variations in fuel prices used to generate electricity, and changes in generation mix,” KE said in a statement.

It added that these costs are reflected in customer bills following NEPRA’s scrutiny and approval. “Customers also benefit from their bills when global fuel prices decrease,” the power utility added.

The increase in electricity prices for the KE consumers is expected to add an additional burden of over Rs 10 billion on Karachiites.