NEPRA hikes power tariff by Rs1.81/unit

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Wednesday okayed another hike in power tariff by Rs1.81 per unit, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the power regulatory authority, the increase was made under fuel adjustment charges (FAC) for the month of June. The decision will put an additional burden of Rs24 billion on the power consumers.

The addition will be charged to the bills of August.

The NEPRA took the decision after conducting a hearing on the plea of Central Power Purchasing Agency (CCPA) today.

According to NPERA, less electricity was produced in the month of June from the coal, while 10.3pc of the power was generated from imported Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) and furnace oil.

Earlier, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) approved the federal government’s request to hike the base electricity tariff by Rs7.5 per unit.

After approving the massive hike in the base power tariff, the regulatory authority forwarded the matter to the federal government for the issuance of a notification.

The electricity tariff hike will be taken into effect on July 1 after the issuance of a notification.