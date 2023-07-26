32.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Advertisement -

NEPRA hikes power tariff by Rs1.81/unit

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Wednesday okayed another hike in power tariff by Rs1.81 per unit, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the power regulatory authority, the increase was made under fuel adjustment charges (FAC) for the month of June. The decision will put an additional burden of Rs24 billion on the power consumers.

The addition will be charged to the bills of August.

The NEPRA took the decision after conducting a hearing on the plea of Central Power Purchasing Agency (CCPA) today.

According to NPERA, less electricity was produced in the month of June from the coal, while 10.3pc of the power was generated from imported Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) and furnace oil.

Read more: NEPRA approves Rs7.5 per unit hike in base power tariff

Earlier, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) approved the federal government’s request to hike the base electricity tariff by Rs7.5 per unit.

After approving the massive hike in the base power tariff, the regulatory authority forwarded the matter to the federal government for the issuance of a notification.

The electricity tariff hike will be taken into effect on July 1 after the issuance of a notification.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.