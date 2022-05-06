NEPRA hikes power tariff for DISCOs, K-Electric consumers

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has okayed a power tariff hike for consumers of different distribution companies (DISCOs) and K-Electric, ARY News reported on Friday.

The regulator notified that the power tariff for K-Electric consumers was increased up to Rs1.38 per unit in terms of fuel price adjustment in February 2022. The sole power distribution of Karachi had sought a hike of Rs3.45 per unit from the regulator.

The recent hike will put a financial burden worth Rs1.58 billion on the K-Electric consumers.

According to the authority, the fuel price adjustment will be shifted to KE consumers in May bills. The decision was taken by the regulator on April 4 hearing.

Moreover, the NEPRA also hiked the tariff for other DISCOs up to Rs2.86 per unit in terms of fuel price adjustment after the distribution companies sought Rs3.15 per unit increase in power tariff.

The power consumers of other DISCOs will bear the burden of Rs29 billion, excluding lifeline. The decision was taken on April 27 hearing by NEPRA.

On April 27, K-Electric, the sole power distributor in Karachi, asked National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to raise the power tariff for the metropolitan by Rs5.27 per unit.

The NEPRA shared that the power utility has sought an increase in tariff under fuel adjustment charges claiming that it had to use expensive LNG instead of being provided with a promised supply of natural gas.

The Karachi-based power utility had stated that it received less than 50 per cent of its promised gas resource in March. “We demanded a supply of 190mmcfd while Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) only provided 86mmcfd,” the K-Electric said adding, that in order to compensate for the shortage of natural gas they were provided with LNG which is expensive.

The regulator, after an initial assessment of the data, had agreed to an increase in tariff for K-Electric by Rs4.83 after the sole power supplier in Karachi sought an increase by Rs5.27 per unit.

The NEPRA chairman further said that the increase, if approved after other data provided by the power utility, will only be for the month of March.

