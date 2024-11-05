NEPRA hikes power tariff for K-electric consumers

KARACHI: In yet another burden for Karachi’s electricity consumers, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved a 40 paisa per unit increase in the power tariff for K-Electric consumers, ARY News reported.

As per details, the hike is part of the August 2024 monthly adjustment, and consumers will be billed extra in their January 2025 bills.

Additionally, K-Electric consumers will pay an additional Rs 3.17 per unit in November bills as part of the June adjustment. In December, consumers will pay an extra Rs 3.03 per unit as part of the July 2024 adjustment.

K-Electric had requested a 51 paisa per unit increase in the August monthly adjustment, but NEPRA approved 40 paisa per unit. The notification for the tariff hike has been issued, and consumers will bear the brunt of the increased electricity costs.

Yesterday, K-Electric announced an adjustment of Rs. 2.17 per unit for the month of November in their monthly electricity bills.

This is in addition to the existing price of Rs. 3.17 per unit, making the total price Rs. 4.91 per unit.

KE also announced a quarterly adjustment of Rs. 1.74 per unit, which will be charged separately.

This adjustment is part of the quarterly tariff adjustment mechanism, which aims to pass on the fuel price variation to consumers.

It is worth noting that K-Electric had previously announced an increase of Rs. 2.59 per unit for October, which was a major burden on consumers. The company has also requested an increase of Rs. 51 paise per unit for August, which is still pending approval.