Nepra hikes power tariff for KE consumers

KARACHI: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved Rs0.56 per unit hike in the power tariff for K-Electric consumers on account of fuel charge adjustment (FCA) for February, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The power regulator conducted the hearing on the request of Karachi’s power utility for the FCA and quarterly adjustment.

The NEPRA will release a detailed decision on the matter later.

The increase in electricity tariff will be applicable to all the consumer categories except lifeline consumers, domestic consumers consuming up-to 300 units, said the power body.

Furthermore, Nepra has also approved the reduction in the cost of electricity per unit by Rs0.6 under monthly fuel adjustment for other consumers.

Earlier, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) had allowed electricity distribution companies to charge their consumers an additional fuel cost of Rs3.39 per unit for four months.

The cost will be charged from March to June, while the consumers were already paying 43 paise per unit surcharge. The new prices will be applicable to consumers across the country including K-Electric.

