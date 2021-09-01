NEPRA likely to increase power tariff by Rs1.43

ISLAMABAD: The electricity rates for consumers are expected to go by Rs1.41 per unit under monthly fuel cost adjustments for July as the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) today (Monday) concluded public hearing plea, ARY News reported.

The hearing was presided over by NEPRA Chairman Tauseef H Farooqi. Member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engineer Masood Anwar Khan and member Balochistan Rehmatullah and other members were also present on the occasion.

During the hearing, the Central Power Agency Guarantee (CPPA-G) on behalf of Ex-WAPDA distribution companies (DISCOs) sought an increase of Rs 1.46 per unit in the power tariff for July under the monthly Fuel Cost Adjustment (FCA) mechanism.

The NEPRA chairman said that adjustments were sought for closed power plants.

“No adjustment would be given for closed power plants,” he said.

The authority said that CPPA-G sought Rs 1.5 billion under past adjustments. The decision would cost Rs 21 billion to the consumers which would be recovered in the next month.

The regulator would issue its decision about the increase in tariff after verification of the statistics.

However, the increase would not be applicable to the lifeline, consumers using upto 300 units, agriculture and K-Electric consumers.

Last month, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) had reduced fuel adjustment charges for the month of August 2021 by 19 paisas per unit.