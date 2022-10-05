NEPRA issues last year’s complaints data, KE tops the list

Islamabad: A total of 12,778 complaints were filed against multiple power companies in the country in the last year, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) report read.

According to the NEPRA report, most complaints were reported against K-Electric (KE). At least 5,716 complaints were filed against K-Electric from July 2021 to June 2022.

The report read that at least 1,489 complaints were filed against Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), 1,415 against Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO), 952 against Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPKO), 775 cases against Multan Electric Power Company Limited (MEPCO).

It added that 626 complaints were lodged against Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO).

NEPRA said that 12,143 complaints were resolved in the last year, while another 635 complaints are in process of resolution.

Earlier on October 4, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) imposed a fine of Rs10 million on National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) for a power breakdown in September 2021.

In September 2021, Jamshoro Grid Station was tripped, causing partial suspension of electricity supply in the HESCO region and Karachi.

Sharing details of the decision, the NEPRA said that the fine on NTDC was imposed over its failure to provide adequate electric supply during September 2021 breakdown. “The NTDC took 2.33 hours to fully restore electricity from Jamshoro Grid Station.”

