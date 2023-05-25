NEPRA jacks up electricity tariff

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has jacked up the electricity tariff by Rs 0.79 per unit, ARY News reported.

As per details, the power regulatory authority approved a Rs0.79 per unit hike in electricity tariff in the wake of the monthly fuel adjustment.

The consumers have to pay the additional amount in May. In March, the power was generated from the expensive power plants.

Furthermore, the increase in electricity tariff will apply to all the consumer categories except lifeline consumers and KE users.

Earlier, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Saturday approved a Rs1.55 per unit increase in electricity price for consumers of K-Electric (KE).

The power regulatory authority approved Rs1.55 per unit hike in electricity tariff in the wake of the previous fiscal year’s second quarterly adjustment.

The additional amount will be received from KE consumers from May to July 2023. The NEPRA announced the decision on a petition filed by the federal government seeking equal tariffs across the country.