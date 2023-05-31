NEPRA jacks up power tariff

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday jacked up the power tariff by Rs1.60 per unit, ARY News reported.

As per details, the power regulatory authority approved Rs1.60 per unit hike in electricity tariff in the wake of the monthly fuel adjustment. The consumers have to pay the additional amount in June.

Furthermore, the increase in electricity tariff will apply to all the consumer categories except lifeline consumers and KE users.

The increase in power tariffs will put Rs15.60 billion additional pressure on the already burdened masses, who are struggling to make ends meet amidst rising inflation and a weak economy.