NEPRA likely to jack up power tariff by Rs1.17 per unit

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) is likely to increase electricity tariff by R1.17 per unit on account of monthly fuel adjustment (MFA) for January 2023, ARY News reported.

According to details, the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has filed a petition with NEPRA seeking a hike in electricity tariff by Rs1.17 per unit under fuel monthly adjustment.

The CPPA had requested an increase of Rs1.17 for the month of January 2023 under monthly fuel adjustment.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) will hear the CPPA plea on February 28 and make the decision accordingly. The increase will not be applicable on the KE consumers.

Earlier it emerged that the federal government has decided to hike tariff by Rs7.91 per unit on account of quarterly adjustments to move swiftly to meet conditions set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to continue loan program under Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

According to the circular debt management plan, which was presented to the IMF, the government will jack up electricity price by Rs7.91 per unit in four quarterly adjustments – Feb-March 2023, March-May 2023 June-Aug and September-November.

