NEPRA lowers K-Electric tariff by Rs5.13/unit

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Friday lowered the power tariff by Rs5.13 paisas per unit for the K-Electric consumers, ARY News reported.

According to the notification issued by the NEPRA, the tariff has been reduced on account of fuel cost adjustments (FCAs) for the month of September 2022.

The electric company had requested the power regulator to cut the power tariff by Rs4.89 per unit on account of FCAs for the month of September.

NEPRA after completing the hearing on the plea on October 25, issued notification of lowering the power tariff for K-Electric consumers.

Read more: Nepra hikes power tariff for K-Electric consumers

The power regulator said that the relief of Rs5.13 paisas is only for a month. NEPRA further said the reduction in FCA amount will not apply to lifeline customers, domestic customers using up to 300 units, agricultural customers, or electric vehicle charging stations.

Earlier, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority approved another hike in electricity tariff by Rs0.51 per unit on account of uniform tariff across the country.

The federal government had asked the NEPRA to notify 51 paisa per unit additional charge from all KE’s consumers with effect from November to January 2023.

Comments