NEPRA introduces new net metering mechanism for electricity purchase, supply

Islamabad: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has introduced a new mechanism for the purchase and supply of electricity from net metering consumers, issuing the NEPRA Prosumer Regulations 2025.

Under the new framework, separate tariffs will apply for electricity purchased from net metering consumers and electricity supplied to them by power distribution companies. Power companies will purchase electricity from net metering users at the National Average Energy Purchase Price, while electricity will be supplied to these consumers at the prevailing consumer tariff.

NEPRA has also formally introduced the term “prosumer” for net metering consumers—those who both produce and consume electricity.

According to the regulations, no consumer will be allowed to generate electricity beyond their sanctioned load. NEPRA will have the authority to review and reassess the generation capacity of net metering consumers when required.

The regulations mandate the installation of separate meters for electricity import (purchase) and export (sale). Additionally, new net metering consumers will not be permitted to sell electricity to any other consumer.

NEPRA clarified that the new net metering regulations will apply only to new net metering consumers initially. However, existing net metering users will also come under the new regulatory framework once the term of their current agreements expires.

The move aims to streamline net metering operations, ensure grid stability, and introduce a more transparent pricing mechanism for electricity generation and consumption.

NEPRA Fines National Grid Company, CPPA

On December 8, 2025, four years after the massive nationwide blackout, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) officially held the National Grid Company and the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) responsible for the failure that plunged Pakistan into darkness.

According to the reports, both organisations have been fined Rs25 million each, with orders to deposit the penalty within 15 days.

The regulator stated that on January 8, 2021, Pakistan remained without power for nearly 20 hours, yet the National Grid Company and CPPA failed to restore electricity in time.

The decision further noted that major power interruptions were also reported in 2021, 2022 and 2023, highlighting repeated system vulnerabilities.

NEPRA said a special investigation committee was formed to probe the blackout, but during hearings, both the National Grid Company and CPPA failed to satisfy the authority.