NEPRA notifies reduction in electricity prices

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has notified reduction electricity prices in the country by Rs0.99 per unit, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, the approval for lowering the electricity tariff has been given in terms of fuel adjustment charges for the last three months of the outgoing year 2021.

According to power regulatory notification, the price of electricity for consumers has been reduced by Rs0.99 per unit in terms of fuel adjustment charges for last three months which will be reflected in the consumers’ bills for February 2022.

This reduction in the power price will not be applicable to KE consumers.

READ: NEPRA APPROVES LOWERING ELECTRICITY TARIFF

On Jan 19, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) had reduced the power tariff for K-Electric consumers up to 0.76 paisas per unit.

However, the reduction will not apply to lifeline consumers of K-Electric.

Earlier on January 4, in a bombshell for Karachiites, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) had increased the electricity tariff for Karachi in terms of fuel adjustment charges.

Comments