NEPRA notifies Rs4.74 hike in electricity price

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday notified another hike in electricity price, increasing the power tariff by Rs4.74 per unit, ARY News reported.

A notification stated that the latest adjustment in the approved tariff has been made on account of the fuel charges’ adjustment for October, which would be included in the electricity bills for December.

According to the notification, the new rate will apply to all consumers, except for the lifeline and K-electric consumers.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Dec 7 had approved a plea by the K-Electric seeking a hike in electricity tariff on account of fuel adjustment charges for the month of Sept 2021.

The power regulator today notified a hike of Rs3.75 per unit in electricity tariff for Dec 2021. The notification came after the Nepra conducted hearing on the petition of the port city’s sole power distributor.

The tariff hike will be applicable to all the consumer categories except for lifeline consumers.

The hike “shall be shown separately in the consumers’ bills on the basis of units billed to the consumers in the respective month to which the adjustment pertains”, the notification read.

