NEPRA notifies Rs5.94 per unit hike in electricity price

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday increased electricity price by Rs5.94 per unit under monthly fuel adjustment, ARY News reported.

The power regulatory authority took the decision after conducting a hearing on the plea of Central Power Purchasing Agency (CCPA). The increase in power tariff will put a cumulative burden of Rs58 billion on consumers.

Life consumers and K-Electric are exempted from the tariff hike, according to a notification issued to this effect.

Read: NEPRA increases power tariff by Rs0.48 per unit

Earlier, CPPA had sought Rs6.10 per unit increase in power tariff under fuel adjustment for the month of January.

In total contrast, three days back following the announcement of Prime Minister Imran Khan about historic and huge relief to the masses, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) Monday has approved a reduction in electricity prices by Rs5 per unit.

Read More: Petrol price, power tariff: PM Imran Khan announces huge, historic reduction

The meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) was chaired by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin.

The Ministry of Energy (Power Division) submitted a summary of an incentive package announced by the Prime Minister regarding the reduction in the price of electricity

Comments